Heavy rain prompts high water rescue at Culebra Creek

SAN ANTONIO – It was a busy overnight as storms produced heavy, flooding rainfall across San Antonio. The low water crossing along Old Grissom Road, where Culebra Creek crosses, quickly saw flood waters rise.

A driver attempting to pass through the rising waters stalled and the occupants had to be rescued. The video was caught on camera by nearby resident Paul Gonzales and his wife.

Gonzalez attempted to help the two in the car, before realizing the water was too high.

“It just came so fast in one big wall and they still drove through it,” explained Gonzalez.

Firefighters used their ladder to rescue a man and a woman from the car. As you might imagine, this is not the first time that a high water rescue has occurred at this creek crossing.

”This happens all the time,” said Gonzalez. “Normally, I put up the barricades and even while I’m putting them up, people will pass me right by while I’m doing it. And I don’t know how many people I’ve helped, getting out of this thing before someone could come.”

Ad

Gonzalez hoped this would be a lesson learned.

“That car’s going to be a total loss, so I hope they have insurance and what not,” said Gonzalez. “But, more than anything you would hope people just don’t go through it anymore.”

Flooding was widespread Wednesday night, resulting in numerous stalled cars, especially on the city’s north and west side.