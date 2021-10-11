Pacific hurricane to bring threat for heavy rainfall to South Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO – This week will give us a full spectrum of weather, from fronts to tropical systems to heavy rainfall. We’ll be updating you frequently through our KSAT Weather app as the event unfolds. Here’s what we’re thinking right now:
- A front moved through the San Antonio area on Sunday night, bringing thunderstorms and a nice swath of rain across northern Bexar County. Skies will clear and humidity will be lower through the day on Monday in the wake of the front.
- Moisture surges back into the area Tuesday morning. This will result in a chance for showers and an isolated storms by Tuesday afternoon.
- Wednesday, a front will begin to slowly move into Central Texas. Rain will focus along the front and the best chance of rain during the day on Wednesday will be across the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau.
- Tropical Storm Pamela, soon to be Hurricane Pamela, has developed in the eastern Pacific. It is forecast to make landfall Wednesday morning on the west coast of Mexico. The quick-moving system will race towards Texas by Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
- As the tropical moisture combines forces with the frontal boundary Wednesday night and Thursday morning, heavy rain will become a threat for the area. As of now, the best chance for heavy rain will continue to be across the Edwards Plateau and Hill Country. Still, San Antonio could see healthy rain totals, especially by Thursday morning. In addition, any slight change in Pamela’s path could change where the corridor of heaviest rain sets up.
- Rain should end east to west on Thursday, as the remnants of Pamela moves away.
- The front will finally surge through the entire area on Friday, bringing a small chance for a few more showers. Behind the front, expect gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and drier air.
- The weekend looks beautiful. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday, however, it’ll be sunny and highs will only be in the 70s! Overnight lows could dip into the 40s in many spots.
