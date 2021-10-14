Comal ISD, Gonzales ISD on 2-hour delayed start for Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Here is the list of known school closures and delays for Thursday, Oct. 14:

DELAYS:

Gonzales ISD will be on a two-hour delayed start for Thursday, the district said.

Comal ISD will be on a two-hour delayed start for Thursday, Oct. 14. Overnight rains have flooded roads and washed debris into to roadways, the district said. School start times will be 9:35 a.m. for elementary schools, 10:15 for middle schools, and 10:55 a.m. for high schools. Buses will pick up students at their scheduled stops two hours later than usual.

