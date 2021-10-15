Chilling cocktail experience set for this weekend in San Antonio

(Rock Star Festivals’ Be Afraid of the Dark pop-up series. Courtesy: Ryan Wieczorek)

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s reported most haunted locations is the site of a “dark pop-up bar” and “haunted cocktail experience” being held this weekend.

Rock Star Festivals’ Be Afraid of the Dark pop-up series is being held this weekend at the Lambermont Castle. The site is considered to be one of the area’s most haunted locations.

According to a release, the Haunted Tavern event is a 4-part interactive cocktail journey where chilling and dark tales of San Antonio ghosts, including the one at castle, will be told. Event organizers say it is a 90-minute experience.

The event runs through Sunday evening and there are two tour times per day.

