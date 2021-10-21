Man accused of shooting 2 people outside bar in Floresville turns himself in

A man accused of firing a gun outside a bar in Floresville and injuring two people has turned himself in to authorities.

A man accused of firing a gun outside a bar in Floresville and injuring two people has turned himself in to authorities.

San Antonio – A man accused of firing a gun outside a bar in Floresville and injuring two people has turned himself in to authorities.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m., October 10th. Surveillance video at Ropers Dancehall in Floresville shows the moment 25-year-old Johnny Vela III and a woman tried to go inside.

“He’s adamant. He’s trying to get into the bar,” said Sergeant Detective Gilbert Rodriguez, with the Floresville Police Department.

Rodriguez said after Vela and the woman were denied entry because the bar was closing, they headed toward their vehicle and an altercation took place.

“The male brandished a firearm and before he took aim, an innocent bystander saw that, so reached for the gun and the shooter ended up discharging the firearm into the bystander’s chest or upper right arm,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Vela left and then returned and shot into the crowd. Another person was shot on the wrist.

Ad

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Vela turned himself in to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

Rodriguez said the woman next to him in the video cooperated with the investigation and is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

Vela is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

More on KSAT:

Search underway for Floresville man who shot 2 bystanders outside bar, police say