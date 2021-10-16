Search underway for Floresville man who shot 2 bystanders outside bar, police say

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A search is underway for a Floresville man accused of shooting and injuring two bystanders outside of a bar before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened around 1:41 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the Ropers Bar in Floresville.

Police said the man, 25-year-old Johnny Vela III, tried to enter the bar but was denied entry by staff members. After trying multiple times, he reportedly walked toward the back of the bar near a privacy fence, pulled out a handgun and took aim at a bystander.

The bystander reached for the gun when Vela discharged it, striking the bystander in the right upper shoulder area, authorities said.

Vela then went to the front of the bar and got into a dark-colored vehicle, before driving back toward the area where the bystander was. Police said others were helping the injured bystander when Vela fired rounds again, shooting another bystander in the right wrist.

He fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Vela is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has two active arrest warrants. Anyone with more information on Vela’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-808-7894.

