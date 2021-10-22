Texas Marigold Festival to take place in Blanco

BLANCO, Texas – The Texas Marigold Festival is about to ring in its inaugural year in Blanco over the course of several days.

Marigolds are associated with Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, and traditionally placed on graves and ofrendas during the holiday.

Marigolds are believed to help souls find their way back to the land of the living.

Festivities will kick off around 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Old Blanco County Courthouse Square, located at 300 Main Street in Blanco, and the entire area is expected to be decked out with marigold flowers.

Guests will need to purchase a $5 souvenir wristband to gain access to all the stations and booths, according to festival organizers.

There will also be a “small but festive” parade on Oct. 23 that will start at dusk, followed by a movie screening of Disney’s “Coco” in Bindseil Park. Movie attendance is by donation, organizers said. They also suggested bringing chairs and blankets to sit on for the movie showing.

Attendees are encouraged to check out the Arnosky Family Farm while they’re in town for the festival, which has “acres and acres of blooming marigolds in the fields,” festival officials said.

The farm features a self-serve blue barn where visitors can pick fresh flowers and leave cash or a check in a red box by the barn door. The farm is located at 13977 FM 2325 in Blanco.

On Oct. 29 there will be a marigold market that starts at noon on the Old Blanco County Courthouse Lawn. A community ofrenda, live music and a children’s activities tent will also be available.

El Combo Oscuro, a self-proclaimed cumbia-centric band, is also set to perform at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.

These guys and gal 😉will be with us in a Blanco for the first Texas Marigold Festival - show is October 29, 8:00 p.m. 💃🏻 Posted by Texas Marigold Festival on Saturday, September 18, 2021

The festival will conclude on Oct. 30 with another marigold market from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Old Blanco County Courthouse Lawn and trick-or-treating will be offered around the square.

