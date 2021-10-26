San Antonio man accused of torturing, killing child’s pet hamster

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested again last week after a domestic disturbance where he allegedly tortured and killed a hamster, according to the Animal Care Services Department.

Roosevelt James Johnson, 34, was wanted on multiple warrants when he was taken into custody on Oct. 20 in the 900 block of Culebra Road.

During a domestic disturbance on May 11, Johnson allegedly “squeezed the child’s pet to death.”

“Due to past convictions and other outstanding felony charges, including gun and drug possession, Johnson now faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted,” according to a news release from ACS.

In addition to a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, court records show Johnson is also facing charges of continuous family violence, repeated violations of a protective order, felon in possession of a firearm and two possession of controlled substances charges.

Records show Johnson’s criminal history dates back to 2006.

