SAPD searching for man who opened fire, rammed truck into other car during argument at a Little Caesars

A man is wanted for shooting a gun twice and ramming his truck into another car at a Little Caesars in the 3600 block of Nogalitos Street,

SAN ANTONIO – A man is wanted for shooting a gun twice and ramming his truck into another car during an argument at a Southwest Side Little Caesars restaurant.

San Antonio police said the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 25 outside the eatery in the 3600 block of Nogalitos Street, near Division Avenue.

A 21-year-old woman and her friends were driving to pick up food when they were confronted by a driver in a blue Nissan sedan, police said.

The sedan almost hit the woman’s vehicle as they were driving, police said, and an argument between both parties erupted.

Another man in a silver truck then exited his vehicle with a handgun and shot once in the air. The man then shot a second time but toward the direction of the woman and her friends.

Police said the man then went to his truck and rammed into the woman’s vehicle twice.

Investigators believe the man and the driver of the blue Nissan sedan know each other.

Ad

SAPD and Crime Stoppers are now trying to identify the man who opened fire and crashed into the victim’s vehicle. His truck should have damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: