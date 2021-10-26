Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Arrest made in hit-and-run crash involving dump truck and man on bicycle

Christian Gomez, 25, turned himself in Monday

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: West Side, SAPD
San Antonio police have arrested a man who they believe was driving a dump truck when it ran over a man on a bicycle, critically injuring him.
San Antonio police have arrested a man who they believe was driving a dump truck when it ran over a man on a bicycle, critically injuring him.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they believe was driving a dump truck when it ran over a man on a bicycle, critically injuring him.

Christian Gomez, 25, was booked into jail Monday night on a charge of failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury.

An arrest affidavit says Gomez turned himself in as the driver involved in the crash, which happened before 7 a.m. Monday on Fran Fran Street, not far from Highway 90 and South Zarzamora.

Police found the victim, a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s, on one end of the block, unconscious and suffering from critical injuries.

At the other end of the block, they found his mangled bicycle.

The affidavit states that Gomez told police he was driving down Fran Fran Street Monday morning when he heard a clicking noise.

Gomez says he got out of the truck and pulled a bicycle from beneath it.

The affidavit says he told police he looked around briefly to see if anyone was injured, then drove off when he found no one.

Only after seeing a Facebook post about the crash did Gomez realize what had happened, the affidavit said.

The victim remains in a hospital.

Police say because he was not carrying any identification, they still do not know his name.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

email