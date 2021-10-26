Arrest made in hit-and-run crash involving dump truck and man on bicycle

San Antonio police have arrested a man who they believe was driving a dump truck when it ran over a man on a bicycle, critically injuring him.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they believe was driving a dump truck when it ran over a man on a bicycle, critically injuring him.

Christian Gomez, 25, was booked into jail Monday night on a charge of failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury.

An arrest affidavit says Gomez turned himself in as the driver involved in the crash, which happened before 7 a.m. Monday on Fran Fran Street, not far from Highway 90 and South Zarzamora.

Police found the victim, a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s, on one end of the block, unconscious and suffering from critical injuries.

At the other end of the block, they found his mangled bicycle.

The affidavit states that Gomez told police he was driving down Fran Fran Street Monday morning when he heard a clicking noise.

Gomez says he got out of the truck and pulled a bicycle from beneath it.

The affidavit says he told police he looked around briefly to see if anyone was injured, then drove off when he found no one.

Only after seeing a Facebook post about the crash did Gomez realize what had happened, the affidavit said.

The victim remains in a hospital.

Police say because he was not carrying any identification, they still do not know his name.

