Man stabbed during altercation at West Side corner store, police say

Police respond to a stabbing on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Goodwin and South Brazos.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was stabbed during an altercation at a West Side corner store.

San Antonio police said the incident took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday near Goodwin Avenue and South Brazos Street.

A man in his 30s had an altercation with another man at the store and was stabbed in the back, police said. The stabbing victim ran home and the other man fled the scene.

The stabbing victim was transported to University Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

