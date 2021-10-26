Have you seen these men? Police say they held up gas station employee on Northwest Side

SAPD searching for these two men who they say pointed a gun at a gas station employee while taking money from the cash register

San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying two men suspected of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the Northwest Side last weekend.

The incident happened at the Circle K gas station located in the 6400 block of De Zavala Road around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 17.

Police say two men walked into the gas station and pointed a gun at the cashier while they took money from a cash register.

Both men fled the scene, officers said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.