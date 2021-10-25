Cloudy icon
Man describes seeing dump truck driver run over bicyclist, then leave

Victim hospitalized with critical injuries

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, Crime Fighters
It looks like the bicycle was stuck to the truck and dragged. It was left twisted and mangled. (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police have begun putting together some of the details of a hit-and-run crash on the West Side Monday morning, thanks to one witness.

Eric Abby was on his way to work just before 7 a.m. when he saw the crash happen near the intersection of South Zarzamora and Fran Fran streets.

He says he saw what looked like a gravel or dump truck hit, run over and drag a man on a bicycle, then keep going.

Police found the victim's bicycle down at the other end of the block from where they found him. (KSAT 12 News)

“I immediately pulled over and the dump truck kept going. I didn’t know whether to stop or help,” he said. “It looked like (the truck driver) was about to stop until he saw me pull in and shine the lights on the victim.”

Abby called 911 and tried to help the injured man as best as he could.

“He had a pretty significant wound, open wound, to his head. Looks like both his arms and his leg were severely crushed,” he said.

The victim, who police say appeared to be between 50 and 60 years old, was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

The truck knocked the victim out of his shoes when it hit him. Police say he also was dragged about 30 feet. (KSAT 12 News)

At last check, he was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that man was knocked right out of his shoes and dragged about 30 feet.

His bicycle, which initially stuck to the truck, ended up mangled and at the other end of the block.

Police searched the area for surveillance cameras that might have captured important clues, such as images of the vehicle and its license plate.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

