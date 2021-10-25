SAPD: Truck driver took off after striking, dragging man on bicycle

A bicyclist was hit, dragged and run over by a dump or gavel truck on Fran Fran Street on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was riding a bicycle on the West Side Monday morning suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a truck whose driver left the scene, according to police.

San Antonio police said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was hit, dragged and run over by a dump truck or gravel truck on Fran Fran Street near South Zarzamora Street.

The man was dragged about 30 feet, police said, and his bicycle was lodged under the truck. The bicycle was found at the other end of the street after it had been dislodged or manually removed, police said.

The bicyclist was unconscious and had no identification on him, police said.

A witness who called 911 told KSAT that the man suffered an open head wound and injuries to his arms and legs.

He said the driver briefly hit the brakes after the accident but then drove off when he saw the witness drive up.

Police have no information on the truck or the driver.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

