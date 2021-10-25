Cloudy icon
Woman hit, killed on Interstate 10 on Northwest Side; driver fled the scene

Investigation shut down eastbound I-10, De Zavala for hours

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side on Monday morning, closing a portion of the highway for hours.

San Antonio police said a woman was hit around 4 a.m. on the main lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 at De Zavala Road. She died at the scene.

Investigators suspect she was hit by a car but the driver did not stop.

The woman had no possessions or identification on her, police said. She has not been publicly identified.

Police shut down all lanes of the eastbound highway for about two hours while they investigated.

They directed traffic onto the access road to get around the area. The lanes have since reopened.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

