Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

2 men wanted in robbery, assault at Northwest Side apartment complex

$5,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime Stoppers, Crime
Two men are accused of a robbery on Sept. 26 at The Luxx apartments in the 6000 block of UTSA Boulevard.
Two men are accused of a robbery on Sept. 26 at The Luxx apartments in the 6000 block of UTSA Boulevard. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men who officers say are connected to a robbery and assault at a UTSA-area apartment complex.

Investigators said the two men robbed a person around 3:55 a.m. Sept. 26 near an elevator at The Luxx off-campus student apartments in the 6000 block of UTSA Boulevard, just east of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The men also assaulted the individual and fled the area, police said.

Authorities are now asking anyone with information on the attackers to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter