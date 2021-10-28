25-year-old hit while running across North Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man suffered multiple fractures Wednesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle on the North Side.

San Antonio police said the incident happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vance Jackson Road, just north of Interstate 10.

Police said the man was crossing the road from east to west and not in a crosswalk when a Chrysler 200 traveling northbound struck him.

The car had swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting him but was unable to avoid impact as the man continued running across the street, police said.

The driver pulled over to help the man, who suffered multiple fractures. He was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

At the time, the streetlights where the accident happened had not yet activated and the man was wearing dark clothing, police said.

No charges are pending.

