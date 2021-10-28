Man accused of using false IDs to steal multiple vehicles from San Antonio car dealerships, rental facility

A man is accused of stealing multiple vehicles from two different San Antonio car dealerships and a car rental facility by using fraudulent identification, authorities said.

A man is accused of stealing multiple vehicles from two different San Antonio car dealerships and a car rental facility by using fraudulent identification, authorities said.

A man is accused of stealing multiple vehicles from two different San Antonio car dealerships and a car rental facility by using fraudulent identification, authorities said.

Christopher Travis Larsen, 30, has been charged with using a false statement to obtain property or credit, theft, engaging in organized criminal activity, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest warrant affidavit said the ongoing criminal investigation involving Larsen dates back to the beginning of the year.

“In all of the cases the defendant utilized fraudulent identifying information and checks belonging to people other than the defendant,” the affidavit states.

Police said in one case, the suspect posed as another man to take a 2016 Dodge Challenger worth nearly $39,000 from a Gunn dealership.

Surveillance footage from the dealership showed Larsen at the transaction, and investigators recognized him from previous encounters, police said.

Ad

In the identification that Larsen provided the dealership to take the car, he used his image on a driver’s license that had another man’s information, the affidavit states.