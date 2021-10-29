Road work will greet drivers on Loop 410 this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Another major closure on Loop 410 on the West Side will greet drivers this weekend.

The southbound main lanes will be closed from Ingram Road to Marbach Road from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for striping and bridge work. Drivers can use the frontage roads to continue southbound.

On the East Side, the northbound Loop 410 exit/entrance ramp to FM 78 will be closed for pavement operations from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers can take the Rittiman Road exit ramp and turn around to access FM 78/Seguin Road.

And beginning on Sunday night, there will be various overnight lane closures on I-35 on the Northeast Side as crews do geotechnical and drilling work.

Weeknight alternating main lane and frontage road closures continue on Loop 1604 between Bandera Road (SH 16) and I-10 for barrier installation. One lane of travel will be open at all times.

A complete list of lane closures for that roadwork and others can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

