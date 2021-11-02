15 fugitives arrested in crime reduction intitiative in West Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 15 wanted fugitives in the last week as a part of a crime reduction initiative in West Bexar County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the initiative was put in place due to an uptick in violent crime as well as property crime in unincorporated West Bexar County.

One of the 15 arrested was Aldo G. Martinez, who was wanted in a stabbing that occurred in a west Bexar County neighborhood on Oct. 19, BSCO said.

Deputies said Martinez stabbed a man in the 11000 block of Hidden Terrace while he was on a morning walk.

Authorities said they were able to identify Martinez after tips led them to his home. Clothing and the weapon used in the stabbing were found inside his home.

Other crimes committed included theft, sexual assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies said they seized over 1,300 grams of marijuana, 264 grams of edible marijuana, 84 grams of shrooms, 80 grams of dab/wax, and 1.04 grams of heroin throughout the initiative.

The total street value of all the drugs seized is estimated at $25,193.

