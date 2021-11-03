Veterans can schedule free dental care at select Aspen Dental locations in San Antonio area this weekend

Aspen Dental gives free dental care to veterans on Day of Service.

SAN ANTONIO – Aspen Dental is offering free dental care to military veterans on Saturday in honor of Veterans Day.

From 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 6, six participating Aspen Dental locations in the San Antonio area will provide dental care for veterans, including their spouse or significant other, at no cost.

The event is known as the Day of Service and will be offered at the following locations:

2814 SW Military Drive, San Antonio

2323 Babcock Road, San Antonio

1803 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

2830 Town Center Drive STE 120, New Braunfels

8143 Agora Parkway STE#105, Selma

1205 Junction Hwy South, Kerrville

Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment for the Day of Service. Advance appointments are required.

KSAT reached out to Aspen Dental for clarification on what services will be offered and a spokesperson said dentists will “focus on treating the most urgent dental needs to help get veterans out of pain, from fillings and extractions to hygiene and basic denture repairs.”

Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

