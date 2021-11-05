12 On Your Side: Wooden playset recall, meet some San Antonio entrepreneurs getting some small business guidance

Happy Friday!

I’m loving our chilly fall temperatures, aren’t you! To be honest, though, I’m good if this is as cold as it gets!

Coming up today at 5, we’re talking recalls. If you have a wooden playset in the backyard for the kiddoes, one of the recalls could affect you.

I’ve gotten some emails from folks about the recent recall of Walmart’s Better Homes and Gardens room sprays. It only affects the ones with infused gemstones. The sprays have been linked to some serious illnesses and even deaths around the country because of bacteria that may be in the bottles. You can check out the story here.

If you missed it, I’ve been telling the stories behind some entrepreneurs getting some small business guidance at the Maestro Center.

Darronnette Curtis is in the lipstick biz –Lxve Mxffin is the name because that’s what her daddy called her. Her colorful palette matches her personality. Check it out here.

And, if you have older family members, you may be interested in Belinda Grace Torres’ small business. It’s called Senior Blessings. She has heart of gold and it shows. She takes her clients out shopping, to the hair salon, to doctor appointments, you name it. And, she becomes a friend along the way. Her story is here.

Remember to set your clocks back this weekend! And, while you’re at it, check and change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Be safe and have a great weekend.

Marilyn

