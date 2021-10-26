Walmart recalls room spray linked to ‘rare, dangerous bacteria’ as CDC investigates two deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Walmart is recalling a popular $4 room spray because it could be contaminated with a “rare and dangerous” bacteria linked to two deaths, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Six scents of Better Homes and Gardens essential oils aromatherapy room sprays infused with gemstones have been recalled.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigates two deaths and two illnesses, including a 5-year-old girl in North Texas who recently was released from the hospital.

Earlier this year, the CDC began investigating four mysterious melioidosis cases in Texas, Georgia, Kansas and Minnesota suspected to be caused by the same strain of bacteria.

After testing the soil, water, and products in and near the homes of the patients, CDC investigators identified the bacteria in one of the now-recalled Better Homes and Gardens room sprays in the Georgia victim’s home, triggering the recall.

Walmart has stopped sales of the products. They were sold in store and online since February.

The products are listed below:

Better Homes and Gardens Gem Room Spray, Lavender & Chamomile (84140411420)

Better Homes and Gardens Gem Room Spray, Lemon & Mandarin (84140411421)

Better Homes and Gardens Gem Room Spray, Lavender (84140411422)

Better Homes and Gardens Gem Room Spray, Peppermint (84140411423)

Better Homes and Gardens Gem Room Spray, Lime & Eucalyptus (84140411424)

Better Homes and Gardens Gem Room Spray, Sandalwood and Vanilla (84140411425)

If you bought one of the affected products, the CPSC and the CDC urge you to stop using them immediately. They say not to open them or throw them away. Instead, double bag them in zip-top bags and place in a cardboard box to return to Walmart. Walmart is offering a $20 gift card for returns.

Any sheets or linens that were sprayed with the product should be washed normally, then dried in a hot dryer, the CDC and CPSC recommend. Wipe down any surfaces that might have been touched by the spray with a disinfectant cleaner.

Consumers can call Walmart at 800-925-6278 with questions.