Three injured in wrong-way crash on city’s North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are injured, including an alleged drunken driver, after a wrong-way crash on the North Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Bitters Road around 2:00 a.m.

Police say a blue Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on N Loop 1604 W access road when it struck a raised curb while making a right turn at the intersection of Bitters Road.

The Silverado then went across the southbound lanes of Bitters and hit a light pole that was in the median, officers said. It then drove over the median before heading south in the northbound lanes of Bitters.

Police said the driver drove the wrong way for approximately 785 feet before crashing into a white Honda Civic.

The Silverado burst into flames from the impact, but a Good Samaritan pulled the driver out of the truck before first responders arrived, according to officials.

Police say two people inside the Civic were taken to University Hospital by EMS and had serious injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was also injured and taken to North Central Baptist Hospital. Officers said the driver was later found to be intoxicated.

The driver will be arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault. The investigation continues.

