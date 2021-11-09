Vintage photos show what New Braunfels 100+ years ago

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The city of New Braunfels was founded in 1845 and is known for its German heritage.
Just a 40-minute drive from downtown San Antonio, New Braunfels has long been a popular destination for recreational enthusiasts.
The Comal River and Landa Park are two of the town’s more popular destinations for visitors but there are actually 41 parks located within New Braunfels city limits.
From the 10-day salute to sausage festival known as Wurstfest to the world-renowned Schlitterbahn Waterpark, it’s no wonder New Braunfels was among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau.
While the population might be booming, photos from the University of Texas at San Antonio’s special digital collections show New Braunfels as far back as the 1870s.
