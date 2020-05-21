San Antonio, New Braunfels among fastest-growing cities in US, Census Bureau says

San Antonio and New Braunfels are among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., the Census Bureau reports.

The Alamo City added 221,092 residents in the last decade to finish 2019 with a total population of 1,547,253.

San Antonio ranked No. 3 among 15 cities with the largest numeric increase between April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2019. Four other Texas cities also made the list: Houston, Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas. Cities in Texas are among those that have added the most people this decade. Collectively, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas increased by almost 933,600 people. This equals 39.5% of the roughly 2.4 million increase by the top 15 numeric gainers.

Cities with the largest numeric increase between April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2019 (KSAT)

The Alamo City also made the list of the Top 15 most populous cities, coming in at No. 7. Houston, Dallas and Austin were also ranked.

New York continued to be the nation’s most populous city by a wide margin, with 8.3 million residents on July 1, 2019, followed by Los Angeles (almost 4 million) and Chicago (about 2.7 million). The composition of the list of the 15 most populous cities has remained largely unchanged; nevertheless, two new cities (Fort Worth, in 13th place, and Charlotte, N.C., in 15th place) joined as of July 1, 2019, and Indianapolis, Ind., and San Francisco, Calif., both fell out of the top 15 and the list’s order has changed slightly.

15 Most Populous Cities on April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2019 (KSAT)

New Braunfels made the list by posting a population increase of 56.4% during the last decade, finishing 2019 with a population of 90,209.

New Braunfels ranked No. 3 among the fastest-growing cities between April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2019. Four other Texas cities also made the list: Frisco City, McKinney, Cedar Park, Conroe and Round Rock.

15 Fastest-Growing Large Cities Between April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2019 (KSAT)

The United States’ composition remains a mix of big cities and small towns. While only 4.0% (780) of all cities had a population of 50,000 or more in 2019, collectively they contained 127.7 million people out of the nation’s 328.2 million — nearly 61% of the U.S. population living in incorporated places. On the other hand, of the 19,502 cities and towns in the United States, around 76% (14,754) had fewer than 5,000 people as of July 1, 2019.