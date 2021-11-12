San Antonio International Airport gears up for travel surge this holiday season

San Antonio International Airport and the Transportation Security Administration are gearing up for a busy holiday travel season.

Currently, between 14,000 and 16,000 travelers pass through the airport, and during the holidays, officials expect the number of passengers to grow to 17,000.

“Just yesterday, we had 2.3 million travelers nationwide. About a year ago, we had about 800,000 travelers,” said Patricia Mancha, TSA media spokesperson.

Mancha reminds travelers that it is still mandatory to wear face masks at the airport, and people should remember to check their carry-on bags for items they can and cannot bring.

“We do allow people to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer,” Mancha said.

You can bring cakes, casseroles and pies. However, you can only carry a certain amount of liquid items, such as gravy and cranberry sauce.

“If you can spill it, spread it, pour it or pump it -- 3.4 ounces (are allowed),” Mancha said.

If the container with the liquid you’re carrying is more than 3.4 ounces, Mancha said you could put the item in your checked bag instead.

She said if someone travels with presents, they should carry them unwrapped. Instead, they should place them in gift bags because if an agent has a question about the item, they will have to unwrap it.

If you have a domestic flight, get to the airport two hours before, and if you have an international flight, make it three hours.

