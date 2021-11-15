After 11 months, $4 million in renovations, Alamo City Golf Trails reopens Olmos Basin Golf Course

Texas and San Antonio are known for having great golf courses and during the pandemic local courses saw an uptick in players. The increase in attendance helped to fund a multi-million dollar renovation project at the Olmos Basin Golf Course.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas and San Antonio are known for having great golf courses and during the pandemic local courses saw an uptick in players. The increase in attendance helped to fund a multi-million dollar renovation project at the Olmos Basin Golf Course.

“I like just the challenge of the game, the mental challenge to you. You have to stay focused,” Bohn Smith said.

Smith was one of the first golfers on the course, bright and early Monday morning.

“They had redone the whole course, the tee boxes were all redone and the greens were redone,” Smith said.

It was Smith’s second round and he was impressed.

“They (guests) should expect the best $50 golf course in the state of Texas,” Andrew Peterson, president CEO of Alamo City Golf Trails said.

During the height of the pandemic golfing numbers were surging more than 30%, with people looking for safe outdoor activities and exercise. The renovation started as just a plan for one hole, but because of the influx of customers a big project came to fruition.

“It was, it was daunting to say the least, to spend that amount of money and spend that much time. This was a challenging project from the standpoint of we had snow in February and freezes in February and multiple floods,” Peterson said.

After 11 months and four million dollars, the Olmos Basin Golf Course is open and ready for business. The future of golf in the Alamo City is bright.

“We have a vastly improved product and we’ve got a golf course that every citizen in San Antonio can be proud of,” Peterson said.

Bohn is pleased and ready to start his round.

“It’s a great way to just forget about everything else, and just to go out and totally relax. You just get so focused on the game that anything else that could be possibly bothering you, you just it just, you know, disappears for that amount of time you’re playing. So it’s a good game,” Smith said.