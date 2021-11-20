Bexar County constable opens community pantry to serve those in need

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Pct. 4 Constable Kathryn Brown hopes to better serve her community through a pantry she opened in her office. With the help of Eagles Flight San Antonio, they have been able to keep their pantry full.

“We need resources,” Brown said. “Nobody pays attention to the east side. Nobody pays attention to the northeast side. Nobody pays attention to the southeast side.’ I said, ‘Ok.’”

That is the cry Brown said she heard throughout her campaign for office.

Beating breast cancer twice, Brown said she knows what it was like to need help.

Now the constable is dedicated to giving that same heartfelt help to those in need in her precinct.

“I said, ‘That is why God kept me here,’” Brown said. “I survived for some reason and this is a part of the plan. To pay it forward and give back and show appreciation.”

Brown and Pamela Allen, executive director of Eagles Flight, have created a community pantry to serve domestic violence victims, families in need of children’s clothes, the elderly and the homeless.

“Research has shown that we have the highest population of homeless in Bexar County of all the precincts,” Brown said. “Our deputies during the course of our duties in executing evictions, they come across individuals that have those needs and they bring that information back and we look in the pantry to see if we have the items to provide to them. If we don’t have it, then we call Pam to see if she can help us supply that need.”

The deputies also provide supplies while on patrol.

“These packet here that we equipped our deputies with in case they come across someone that is in need of resources,” she said. “They keep them in their Tahoes.”

Brown said they hope to grow the pantry big enough to put on a big holiday drive for people experiencing homelessness by the end of the year.

“My momma always said, ‘A closed mouth doesn’t get fed,’” Brown said. “So, speak up. Don’t be ashamed. There are so many people in your similar situation that are in need of some type of assistance. If you need it, we got it.”

To find out how you can help with donations or if you need help from the pantry, visit their website.