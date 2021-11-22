58º

Friends, family gather to remember 21-year-old man killed in crash with 18-wheeler

Angel Gonzalez died in the crash, which happened Wednesday

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – There was an outpouring of support and love at a prayer vigil held for 21-year-old Angel Gonzalez on Sunday.

According to SAPD, he died early Wednesday morning in a crash with an 18-wheeler. Police said the 18-wheeler was pulling out onto State Highway 16 South when Gonzalez’s car went under and got trapped.

“My world stopped, my heart dropped and I still can’t believe it. Every day I go to my grandma’s, I pray somehow, someway he walks through that door,” said Nestor Anzures, Angel’s cousin.

Anzures said Gonzalez’s biggest passion was basketball, making it only fitting his vigil be on the court.

Family, friends, teammates, and coaches packed the gym at the Mission Concepcion Sports Park. They laid out his jerseys and a picture of Angel at mid-court.

They also turned off all the lights, lit up their phones, and held a moment of silence. Then, they ran 22 seconds off the clock -- it was one of his jersey numbers.

Finally, Angel’s brother took one last shot to honor him. It hit nothing but the bottom of the net.

“It was rough to step on the court knowing that he was not there. The beautiful thing in us being able to connect with him even though he’s not here in the way of the sport is as beautiful as you can think,” said Nestor.

