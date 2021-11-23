45º

Local News

Man shot, killed inside home on far West Side

Daniel Sales, 67, died Monday after being shot in 800 block of Cub Path

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, san antonio, SAPD, far west side
Cub path shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed Monday night on the far West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Daniel Sales, 67, was fatally shot around 9:20 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Cub Path, not far from Loop 1604 and Potranco Road.

According to police, four people were inside a home when the shooting occurred. It is unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

SAPD said everyone inside the home was cooperating with officers and that they do have a suspect in custody. The suspect’s name and age have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email