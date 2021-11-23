Man shot, killed inside home on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed Monday night on the far West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Daniel Sales, 67, was fatally shot around 9:20 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Cub Path, not far from Loop 1604 and Potranco Road.

According to police, four people were inside a home when the shooting occurred. It is unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

SAPD said everyone inside the home was cooperating with officers and that they do have a suspect in custody. The suspect’s name and age have not been released.

