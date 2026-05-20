Jefferson High School Lasso Director Ana Leal Named KSAT’s Educator of the Month

SAN ANTONIO – The legendary Lassos at Thomas Jefferson High School have long been recognized across San Antonio for their iconic rope-twirling performances.

Now, the director helping carry that legacy forward is being recognized for her impact both inside and outside the classroom.

A KSAT crew and Firstmark Credit Union surprised Ana Leal, director of the Jefferson Lassos, with KSAT’s Educator of the Month award, honoring her dedication to her students and commitment to preserving one of San Antonio’s most historic school organizations.

“I really was surprised,” Leal said after receiving the award. “We really thought we were doing a historic feature for the district, so this really came as a surprise to me, but thank you.”

Students erupted in cheers as Leal was recognized, a reflection of the admiration many of them have for their instructor.

“Ms. Leal has been such an inspiration, not only as a dancer, but as a person,” said Jefferson High School senior Lasso Talia Morin. “She’s incredibly strong and determined and good-willed. I just feel like she’s such a powerhouse to look up to and have as a coach.”

Leal began teaching at Jefferson High School six years ago, first working with the Lariats before taking over leadership of the famed Lassos, an organization established in 1932. Since then, she has focused on giving students opportunities to be seen and represented, all while keeping the tradition alive.

“It’s very exciting to see their faces light up when they see them walking the parade because they really are representing so many generations from the past,” Leal said. “So it’s nice to see.”

Leal’s passion for dance education began during her own high school years at Roosevelt High School. She later pursued a dance degree at Texas State University before returning to San Antonio to inspire students through teaching.

“So many dreams and aspirations,” Leal said. “I feel like I can do that now with these kids and hopefully push them in pursuing any dance aspirations or any aspirations they have in life.”

The nomination for Educator of the Month came from Madison Schaefer, Lariat Pep Squad director and Leal’s assistant director, who said the recognition is so well deserved.

“I see all the hard work she puts in and just the immense love and passion that she has for this organization,” Schaefer said. “It’s hard not to notice it and not want it to go noticed.”

Schaefer said she worked alongside students to submit the nomination.

“I sat with some of the (Lasso) officers and asked if they’d be willing to help me write a nomination for her because I believe she deserves it so much,” Schaefer said. “I’m just so excited that she’s getting appreciated, because she really deserves it.”

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