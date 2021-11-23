These people with San Antonio ties were appointed by the Biden administration

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

San Antonio has representation in Washington D.C. and the Biden administration.

Earlier this month, Robert Santos became the latest San Antonio native to work for a presidential administration. After receiving Senate confirmation, Santos became the first Latino to be appointed a Census Bureau Director.

Santos told senators during his confirmation hearing that his two passions are statistics and helping people. He previously worked for the American Statistical Association and the Urban Institute.

But he’s not the only person with San Antonio ties who has been appointed by President Joe Biden.

Emmy Ruiz , a University of Texas at San Antonio alum who previously worked in the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama, serves as the White House Director of Political Strategy and Outreach. She graduated from UTSA in 2006.

Adrian Saenz , another UTSA grad, currently serves as a special assistant to the president and deputy director for the White House Office of Public Engagement. Saenz graduated from UTSA in 1997.

Christopher Garcia , a San Antonio native who graduated from UTSA in 2013, serves as the senior legislative affairs advisor under the Office of Legislative Affairs.

Corina Cortez , a graduate of the University of Incarnate Word, is a special assistant to the president for presidential personnel. She previously served as the deputy chief of staff under the Clinton administration and later the chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Monica Gorman, who graduated from MacArthur High School in 1992, was appointed the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Manufacturing under the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Myrna Pérez, another MacArthur High School alum in the class of 1992, was appointed by Biden as a judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

