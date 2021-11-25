SAPD: Man shot in leg during altercation with girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating following a shooting on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Sunnyland Drive, not far from Bandera Road.

According to police, a woman and her boyfriend were at home on Sunnyland Drive when her ex-boyfriend showed up and confronted the current boyfriend. That’s when, police say, someone in the group pulled out a gun and the current boyfriend was shot in the leg.

SAPD said they do not know who originally pulled out the gun, as the information they have is unclear.

The ex-boyfriend fled in a vehicle following the shooting. The woman and her boyfriend drove to a gas station on Bandera Road where they called for help, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing, police said.