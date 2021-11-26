Homeowner shaken up after driver crashes truck into Southwest Side residence

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner and his family are shaken up after a driver crashed a pickup truck into their Southwest Side home.

The driver crashed into their home in the 2800 block of West Gerald Avenue, just west of New Laredo Highway, before 3 a.m. Thursday.

“I heard a real loud noise, and I went into my living room and just saw the truck inside my house, you know, just pretty scary,” said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

The homeowner said he was in shock, and his 18-year-old daughter was hysterical after the crash. Their home’s front wall was pushed in. The front windows were broken, as well as the front door. However, no injuries were reported.

The truck was removed, but a crumpled metal fence remains in the yard. A blue tarp was also put up over the front of the home.

“It’s just heartbreaking. You know, I’ve lived here all my life, and like I said, nothing like this has ever happened,” said the homeowner.

The homeowner says no one was inside the crashed truck.

San Antonio police are still trying to figure out what led to the crash.

Police say they caught up with a man who was down the street who claimed his truck was stolen and crashed. Currently, he is facing a public intoxication charge.

The investigation is ongoing. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.