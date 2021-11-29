Community members continue prayers for San Antonio artist battling cancer

Community members gathered Sunday evening to pray for 75-year-old Jesse Trevino, one of San Antonio’s most iconic artists currently in a Houston hospital battling cancer.

“Jesse’s a fighter and Jesse has faith. When they asked him what the people of San Antonio could do for him, his immediate response was prayer,” said Jose Gallegos, a long-time friend of Trevino’s.

Trevino’s lifelong friends, those who have met him in passing, and even those who only know his artwork gathered at Milam Park to hold a rosary service for him.

The location of the event is meaningful -- it’s where Trevino created the mural called “The spirit of healing” on the side of the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. It’s 90-feet tall and has been there since 1997.

The mural is a place where many have gone to find strength when their own loved ones are bedridden at the hospital.

It’s a special place for Ramon Chapa Jr., who was in attendance. He found himself staring at it years ago when his daughter was seriously hurt.

“She was supposed to have brain surgery because she fell and we prayed. Who knows, maybe without the hospital, you know without the faith, you know and the angel,” said Chapa Jr.

The group hopes through the power of prayer that Jesse will have many more years of painting masterpieces in San Antonio.