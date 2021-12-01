62º

Local News

San Antonio Food Bank to host mega distribution event at AT&T Center

The food bank will be distributing food from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m at the AT&T Center

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: San Antonio Food Bank, AT&T Center, distribution
San Antonio Food Bank to offer 7 mega food distribution sites this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is gearing up for a mega distribution event Wednesday with its special guest, the San Antonio Spurs Coyote.

The food bank will be distributing food from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m at the AT&T Center located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway.

Those seeking food assistance are asked to pre-register online. However, on-site registration is also available.

The San Antonio Food Bank hosts multiple events throughout the city. For a full list of distribution days, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email