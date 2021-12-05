70º

Man dead, suspect arrested after shooting at NW Side car wash, police say

The man died from his injuries at University Hospital, according to SAPD

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting at a Northwest Side car wash, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m., Saturday, at a car wash on Northwestern and Wurzbach Road.

Police said it’s unclear what led to the shooting, but one man was struck by the gunfire and taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

The shooter got away from the scene but was later located and taken into custody, officials said.

Further details are limited at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

