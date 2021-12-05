71º

Local News

Man dies after truck bursts into flames after crash on Northwest Side, police say

No other vehicles involved and the Medical Examiner is working to identify the man

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Police, Crash, NW Side
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after his pickup truck struck a guard rail, veered into a wooded area and went up in flames on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Saturday evening in the 1200 block of Culebra Road.

Witnesses told police the man’s white Ford F250 went over the center median, lost control, struck a guardrail and went into a creek area before it burst into flames.

Officers tried to get to the man and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but were unable to, due to the intensity of the fire.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and were able to extinguish the flames. However, the driver had been trapped inside and he died in the fire, according to SAPD.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the man has not yet been identified by the Medical Examiner.

No other vehicles were involved. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email