Man dies after truck bursts into flames after crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after his pickup truck struck a guard rail, veered into a wooded area and went up in flames on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Saturday evening in the 1200 block of Culebra Road.

Witnesses told police the man’s white Ford F250 went over the center median, lost control, struck a guardrail and went into a creek area before it burst into flames.

Officers tried to get to the man and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but were unable to, due to the intensity of the fire.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and were able to extinguish the flames. However, the driver had been trapped inside and he died in the fire, according to SAPD.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the man has not yet been identified by the Medical Examiner.

No other vehicles were involved. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

