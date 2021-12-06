Early birds versus night owls: Which is the better schedule to adopt?

We've all heard of early birds and night owls, but which is the better schedule to adopt?

While the saying “the early bird gets the worm” is true, experts say the late shift can be just as productive.

Researchers say plenty of artists, writers, and creative professionals credit the “quiet hours” for getting their best work done. So what’s the biggest downside to being a night owl?

It’s probably society being built mostly around the nine-to-five schedule, which is generally more accommodating for early birds.

So what’s the bottom line? Whether you love staying up hours into the late hours of the night or waking up with the early morning sunshine, experts say just get enough sleep.

According to the CDC, sleep plays an essential role in both physical and mental health and adults should be getting at least seven hours of shut eye.