Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets at participating San Antonio area restaurants for limited time

You can get free nuggets at Chick-fil-A this week

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets

SAN ANTONIO – Christmas is coming a little early at Chick-fil-A. San Antonio-area restaurants are giving away free nuggets this week as a way to thank the community for their continued support.

Officials with the chicken chain said participating restaurants in the greater San Antonio area will offer free 8-count nuggets on the Chick-fil-A app from Dec. 6-11.

“We hope each Guest enjoys this tasty treat and stops by to redeem their free offer,” said local restaurant operator Greg De La Cruz.

The offer is limited to the app and can only be redeemed once per person, while supplies last.

Guests in the San Antonio area who create or log into their app will automatically receive the offer on their ‘Rewards’ tab. The offer can also be redeemed by logging into your account online.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

