New Chick-fil-A location is coming to Leon Springs

The Chick-fil-A grand opening will be on Aug. 5

Raven Jordan, KSAT digital/social intern

Chick-fil-A opening in Leon Springs Thursday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO – Northwest San Antonio’s Leon Springs community has something cooking up this Thursday -- a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Part of Chick-fil-A’s grand opening tradition at its restaurants is giving free meals to the first 100 people in line. However, instead of the usual “Chick-fil-A First 100″ giveaway at this opening, the restaurant will surprise 100 local heroes in the Leon Springs community with a year of free Chick-fil-A meals.

In addition to the grand opening celebration, the restaurant will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, with proceeds going to partners in the greater San Antonio area.

The new location will employ 175 to 200 full and part-time employees, according to a news release.

Chick-fil-A was recently named the top restaurant for customer satisfaction in the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index survey.

The Leon Springs Chick-fil-A is located at 24503 IH 10 W and will be open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

