Chick-fil-A still not coming to airport despite Paxton’s claims following FAA investigation, city says

SAN ANTONIO – Despite reports claiming the popular chicken restaurant, Chick-Fil-A, is being offered a lease at the San Antonio Airport, the city says right now it’s standing by the city council’s decision made last year not to do so.

Last year in March, the Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation into the city council’s decision to exclude Chick-Fil-A from an airport concession package after complaints the 6-4 vote was passed because of the company’s religious stance on LGBTQ issues, and a history of donating to charitable organizations that also support anti-LGBTQ beliefs.

District One Councilman Roberto Trevino, who made the motion for the vote, later commented that San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and “we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

On Sunday during an interview on FOX news, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that Chick-Fil-A will now be offered a lease in the San Antonio Airport based on the investigation’s findings that First Amendment rights, which guarantee freedom of religion, the constitution, and the transportation department’s guidelines, were violated.

On Sunday, the city responded to KSAT with the following statement:

“The FAA has not ordered the City of San Antonio to have Chick-Fil-A at its airport. The City itself offered to resolve the FAA investigation informally following Chick-Fil-A’s publicly stated change-of-position on its charitable giving policy. The City maintains that at no point did it discriminate against Chick-Fil-A. Any placement of Chick-Fil-A at the San Antonio Airport is ultimately contingent on Chick-Fil-A’s continued interest and approval by the City Council.

Attorney General Paxton’s inaccurate statements on this issue are not surprising given that neither he nor the State of Texas have been involved in the conversations between the City and the FAA. Unfortunately, and ironically, AG Paxton’s false declaration of victory significantly jeopardizes the potential for a mutually beneficial and amicable resolution."

KSAT is hoping to get a response from Ken Paxton Monday.

