2 arrested in theft, robbery and shooting at vape shop in South Bexar County, deputies say

Two men were arrested this week following a theft, robbery and shooting at a vape shop in South Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Austin De La Cruz, 22, and Kevin Amaro, 17, were both charged with aggravated robbery and resisting search and arrest following the incident that took place at the 420 Vape Shop in the 3700 block of New Mathis Road, booking records show.

An arrest affidavit states two men, later identified as De La Cruz and Amaro, went into the vape shop at 3:27 p.m. on Monday, committed theft, and left in a white Ford truck.

At 8:18 p.m. that same day, two men matching the same description as the suspects from the earlier crime went back to the store and robbed an employee at gunpoint, the affidavit states.

The suspects pointed guns at the employee, demanded his cell phone, put vape products in a duffle bag and took cash from the register, deputies said.

Another man who witnessed the robbery tried to run after the suspects, but one of them shot at the witness and missed.

On Tuesday, someone reported a suspicious vehicle that was believed to be involved in the robbery outside a home. Officers arrived and tried to detain De La Cruz and Amaro but a struggle ensued, police said.

The two men were eventually arrested, and De La Cruz was charged with assault of a public servant, records show.

The affidavit states that clothing and shoes worn by the men during the robbery were found inside the home, and stolen merchandise and a duffle bag were found inside the truck.

A black handgun and latex gloves were also found inside the truck, authorities said.

In an interview with authorities, De La Cruz said he fired a handgun in the witness’ direction but did not aim at him.

Records show he was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Amaro was also charged with interfering with public duties, records show.

