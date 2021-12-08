1 injured, gunman at large in shooting at Killeen mall, police say

Police released these images of the gunman in the Killeen Mall shooting.

Police in Killeen are searching for a man who they say opened fire at a mall on Tuesday evening, injuring one person.

KPD Chief Charles Kimble said officers received reports of a shots disturbance at around 7:17 p.m. at the Killeen Mall, located at 2100 S W S Young Drive. It was then upgraded to an active shooter call.

One person was shot multiple times and airlifted to a hospital, Kimble said. They were in stable condition.

Officers evacuated the mall and asked people to stay away from the area as they searched for the shooter. The scene was cleared by 12:20 a.m.

The shooter was not located but police released surveillance images of him overnight.

UPDATE 12:20AM The Killeen Police Department has finished the on scene investigation and cleared the scene. Officers... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

He is described as a white man last seen wearing a white beanie, a white mask and dark clothing. He is about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

“I’m asking the public’s help that if you hear about this or if you find out anything about this, it’s the holiday season, and there are innocent people that are hurt ... I’m asking you to please contact the police department,” Kimble said.

