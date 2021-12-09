San Antonio magnet program preparing next generation of skilled construction workers

A magnet school located on the campus of Earl Warren High School was created in 2019 to help alleviate some of the employment shortages in the construction industry.

SAN ANTONIO – There are many unique trades students will learn at Construction Careers Academy, from architecture, engineering, plumbing and carpentry.

The magnet school located on the campus of Earl Warren High School was created in 2019 to help alleviate some of the employment shortages in the construction industry.

KSAT12 got a behind the scenes look at the carpentry program.

“It provides a lot of industry certification and exposure, real world experience,” said Lesford Dixon, carpentry teacher.

Students have built tiny homes and learn different skills every day.

“There’s a shortage right now in the Texas workforce and there’s a lot of companies hiring. Right now, they are coming to us. We have job fairs where kids are exposed to the different companies and different openings. Most of the kids are now working for these companies that sponsor us,” Dixon said.

The school is currently recruiting students for the next school year. They currently have around 550 students and graduate about 150 each year.

Students come to the school from all over the district and some come from outside the district boundaries.