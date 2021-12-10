VOTE: KSAT 12′s tamale showdown, pick the best homegrown spot in San Antonio

Vote at the bottom of this article. Tune into KSAT News Now weekdays at 11 a.m. on KSAT.com to hear updates about this tasty competition

SAN ANTONIO – Sharing or making tamales during holidays is a time-honored tradition for many Texas families.

Whether it’s beef, pork, chicken, verdes or rojos, tamales are part of our heritage.

And, in San Antonio, there’s no shortage of restaurants that make delicious tamales, sometimes year-round.

The origins of tamales in Central America date back to the Mesoamerican empire around 8000 to 5000 B.C.

They were considered the food of the gods for many Indigenous civilizations, including the Aztecs and Mayans.

Del Rio Tortilla Factory

They are made with masa or dough and can be filled with various items. Now we want to know what is your favorite home-grown tamale spot in San Antonio.

Adelita’s Tamale and Tortilla Factory

B&B Tamales and Food To Go

Del Rio Tortilla Factory

Delicious Tamales

La Luz Tortilla Factory

Martinez Barbacoa Y Tamales

Mimi’s Barbacoa Tacos Tamales

Olgitas Molino

Ruben’s Homemade Tamales

Tamale Boy Tacos and Tamales

Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa

Tortilleria Los Hermanos

