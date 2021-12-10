82º

VOTE: KSAT 12′s tamale showdown, pick the best homegrown spot in San Antonio

KSAT News Now, weekdays at 11 a.m. on KSAT.com, is hosting a tamale showdown for the holidays

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Alyssa Medina, Producer

Vote at the bottom of this article. Tune into KSAT News Now weekdays at 11 a.m. on KSAT.com to hear updates about this tasty competition

SAN ANTONIO – Sharing or making tamales during holidays is a time-honored tradition for many Texas families.

Whether it’s beef, pork, chicken, verdes or rojos, tamales are part of our heritage.

And, in San Antonio, there’s no shortage of restaurants that make delicious tamales, sometimes year-round.

The origins of tamales in Central America date back to the Mesoamerican empire around 8000 to 5000 B.C.

They were considered the food of the gods for many Indigenous civilizations, including the Aztecs and Mayans.

Del Rio Tortilla Factory

MORE: KSAT News Now’s previous Tasty Taco showdown and watch KSAT Explains deep dive into taco culture in San Antonio

They are made with masa or dough and can be filled with various items. Now we want to know what is your favorite home-grown tamale spot in San Antonio.

We’ve compiled 12 tamale locations in our area and want our viewers to vote for their top spots, and write-ins are allowed. The top six vote-getters will move onto the second round, and the third and final round will feature the top three tamale locations! SCROLL DOWN TO VOTE.

VOTING ROUNDS

  • 12 restaurants will be narrowed to 6 on Dec. 15 and announced on KSAT News Now at 11 a.m. on KSAT.com, followed by Round 2 voting
  • Round 2 winners will be announced Dec. 20 and announced on KSAT News Now at 11 a.m. on KSAT.com, followed by voting for the third and final round
  • The winner will be announced on KSAT News Now at 11 a.m. on Dec. 23

RESTAURANTS

  • Adelita’s Tamale and Tortilla Factory
  • B&B Tamales and Food To Go
  • Del Rio Tortilla Factory
  • Delicious Tamales
  • La Luz Tortilla Factory
  • Martinez Barbacoa Y Tamales
  • Mimi’s Barbacoa Tacos Tamales
  • Olgitas Molino
  • Ruben’s Homemade Tamales
  • Tamale Boy Tacos and Tamales
  • Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa
  • Tortilleria Los Hermanos

VOTE HERE

RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.

Alicia Barrera is a KSAT 12 News reporter and anchor. She is also a co-host of the streaming show KSAT News Now. Alicia is a first-generation Mexican-American, fluent in both Spanish and English with a bachelor's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. She enjoys reading books, traveling solo across Mexico and spending time with family.

