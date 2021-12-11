Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Houston-area university

HOUSTON – Renowned rapper Megan Thee Stallion officially has a college degree!

Stallion, or otherwise known as Megan Pete, graduated Saturday from Texas Southern University, in Houston. She took to Twitter before she took to the aisle, and she created her own hashtag, “#MeganTheeGraduate.”

Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021

According to a report from KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, Megan now has her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration.

She received her diploma alongside graduates from the university’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, per KPRC.

The university has created a scholarship fund that is set up in Megan’s name, known as “Thee Megan Fund.” According to the university, donations that are submitted to the page will help other students succeed and graduate.

You can learn more about the program here.