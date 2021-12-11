55º

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Houston-area university

Texas Southern University has also created a scholarship fund for other students in Megan’s name

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Texas Southern University)

HOUSTON – Renowned rapper Megan Thee Stallion officially has a college degree!

Stallion, or otherwise known as Megan Pete, graduated Saturday from Texas Southern University, in Houston. She took to Twitter before she took to the aisle, and she created her own hashtag, “#MeganTheeGraduate.”

According to a report from KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, Megan now has her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration.

She received her diploma alongside graduates from the university’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, per KPRC.

The university has created a scholarship fund that is set up in Megan’s name, known as “Thee Megan Fund.” According to the university, donations that are submitted to the page will help other students succeed and graduate.

You can learn more about the program here.

