74º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Things to do with kids around San Antonio during winter break

There are tons of family-friendly things to do in San Antonio area

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, KSATKids, San Antonio
Fireflies seen at the Cibolo Nature Center. Image: Cibolo Center for Conservation. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost the winter break for many children in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

If you’re looking for something to keep the kids occupied, we’ve compiled a list of things to do that might stave off the dreaded “I’m bored” complaints parents sometimes hear.

Some of these places you’ve likely been to if you have kids, but they’re worth a revisit.

From the land bridge at Phil Hardberger Park to holiday lights around town, there’s a ton of things to do while the kids are out of school.

Here’s a list of family-friendly places around town where you can take your kids:

Submit your email below to receive KSAT’s free Things To Do newsletter.

Nothing quite catching your eye? Check out these other lists of things to do:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email