Things to do with kids around San Antonio during winter break

Fireflies seen at the Cibolo Nature Center. Image: Cibolo Center for Conservation.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost the winter break for many children in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

If you’re looking for something to keep the kids occupied, we’ve compiled a list of things to do that might stave off the dreaded “I’m bored” complaints parents sometimes hear.

Some of these places you’ve likely been to if you have kids, but they’re worth a revisit.

From the land bridge at Phil Hardberger Park to holiday lights around town, there’s a ton of things to do while the kids are out of school.

Here’s a list of family-friendly places around town where you can take your kids:

