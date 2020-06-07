92ºF

5 hiking spots for families in San Antonio area

Explore a handful of the many parks in and around the Alamo City

Jennifer Struski, Producer/Multi-Media Journalist

SAN ANTONIOCibolo Nature Center

What you need to know:

• no dogs or bikes allowed

• 62 acres with trails along the Cibolo Creek in Boerne

O.P. Schnabel Park

• Bikes and dogs welcome

• Trails for all levels

Friedrich Wilderness Park

• no dogs or bikes allowed

• known for bird watching

• expect amazing views from the top of some of the trails

Crownridge Canyon Park

• 2 mile trails

• great views

• dogs welcome

Denman Estate Park

• less than a mile trail

• picnic tables and duck watching

Click here for more parks in and around San Antonio.

